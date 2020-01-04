Home

Warren Cemetery, Mausoleum & Funeral Home
1475 N Cemetery Rd
Gurnee, IL 60031
(847) 855-2760
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Warren Cemetery, Mausoleum & Funeral Home
1475 N Cemetery Rd
Gurnee, IL 60031
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Warren Cemetery, Mausoleum & Funeral Home
1475 N Cemetery Rd
Gurnee, IL 60031
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:30 AM
Warren Cemetery, Mausoleum & Funeral Home
1475 N Cemetery Rd
Gurnee, IL 60031
Wilbur Lee Roberts


1943 - 2020
Wilbur Lee Roberts Obituary
Wilbur Lee Roberts, 76 of Gurnee, passed away at his home on Friday, December 20, 2019.

He was born on March 27, 1943 to the late Henry and Ruby (Enlow) Roberts in Zion, IL. On March 16, 1968 he married Deanna DeSchryver in Milburn, IL. Lee enjoyed pottery, gardening, traveling, and lounging in his pool, but his greatest love was his family.

Lee is survived by his wife Deanna, his daughters, Stacy (Paul) Ambrosini and Jennifer Richardson, and his grandchildren, Paige Richardson and Nicholas Ambrosini.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Harold "Butch" Roberts and his sister, Diane Holverson.

Visitation will be from 3:00 to 7:00 P.M. on Friday, January 10, 2020 and again from 10:30 to 11:30 A.M. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Warren Funeral Home and Cemetery located at 1475 N. Cemetery Rd. Gurnee, IL. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:30 A.M. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lee's name to the Illinois Special Olympics, Region B, 103 Schelter Rd. Suite 25, Lincolnshire, IL 60069.

Warren Funeral Home and Cemetery is assisting the family.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Jan. 4, 2020
