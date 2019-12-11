Home

Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-3009
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
View Map
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Church
121 E. Maple Ave.
Libertyville, IL
View Map
1929 - 2019
Wilfredo Gaitan Obituary
Wilfredo Gaitan, Sr. 90, passed away on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 in Libertyville. He was born 1929 in Managua, Nicaragua and came to live in the USA in 1983. Wilfredo was a former resident of Zion and lived in Green Oaks for the past 22 years. He was a very popular sportsman in Nicaragua and a member of the National teams for baseball, soccer and volleyball. He worked for the Nicaraguan government for 35 years as an accountant in the customs office. Wilfredo was a noble man, he was a devoted son, husband, father and grandfather, working hard to help his family and friends generously. He loved classical music, Spanish poetry and dancing to Latin music.

Surviving are 8 children, Wilfredo (Marjorie) Gaitan, Denis (Mildred) Gaitan, Maria A. Gaitan, Hector (Cecilia) Gaitan, Rosa (Ruben) Diaz, Miguel (Tyra) Gaitan, Nadine Kilpatrick and Alejandro Gaitan; daughter-in-law, Melba Gaitan, 15 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife Maxima Gaitan in 1999, by his son Julio and grandson Martin Gaitan.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 pm Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 at the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Ave. (Rt. 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.) Libertyville. Prayers will begin at l0 am Tuesday, Dec. 17 at the funeral home and continue to St. Joseph Church, 121 E. Maple Ave. Libertyville for funeral mass at 10:30 am. Interment will follow at Ascension Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the foundation, Divine Providence in Nicaragua ( www.divinic.org). Info: 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Dec. 11, 2019
