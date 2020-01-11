|
William Arnold Bandli, 90 of Zion and formerly of Gurnee, passed away on January 8, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha.
He was born on May 12, 1929 to the late Robert and Mildred (Rebout) Bandli in Wheeling, IL. He served in the United States Army. On November 4, 1950 he married Rose Shea. She preceded him in death on May 17, 2017.
William is survived by his daughters: Karen Hruska (Gary), Diane Mumbower (Michael) and Janet O'Brien (John); 7 Grandchildren and 11 Great Grandchildren.
The Visitation will be on Monday, January 13, 2020 from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M. and again from 10:00 – 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Warren Funeral Home and Cemetery located at 1475 N. Cemetery Road Gurnee, IL 60031. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the funeral home.
Interment will be at Warren Cemetery.
Warren Funeral Home and Cemetery is assisting the family.
