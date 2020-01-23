|
|
William A. "Bill" Letkey: 49 years old of Trevor, WI, formerly of Antioch, IL passed away peacefully at home Monday January 20, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born September 27, 1970 in Waukegan, IL the son of Robert and Betty (neé Dowd) Letkey, living in Antioch for many years before settling in Trevor in 2015. Bill was a proud member of IBEW Local #150, Lake County, IL and most recently was working as a Project Manager for Energy Solutions in San Diego California. Bill attended CrossView Church, Antioch, IL where he participated in the Awana children's program. While working in California, Bill attended the Ark church where he also participated in children's ministry. Bill loved serving the Lord and playing golf. On April 30, 2015 he married the love of his life Tamara Griffith in a private ceremony in Waukegan, IL.
Survivors include: his wife Tamara Griffith-Letkey; a daughter Jessica Letkey of Beach Park, IL; his mother Betty Letkey of Kenosha, WI; siblings: Beth (Frank) Buszta of Salem, WI and Bob (Esther) Letkey of Alma, IA; nephew Jeremy (Staci) Letkey; nieces: Erin and Allison Hudd, and Melisa Buszta; great nephews: Riley and Connor Letkey; and many other relatives and friends. Bill was preceded in death by his father Robert and his sister Barb.
A Memorial Service will be held 11:00AM Saturday January 25, 2020 at CrossView Church 750 Highview Dr. Antioch, IL 60002, with Memorial Visitation beginning at 9:00AM. Interment will be private. Arrangements were entrusted to the STRANG FUNERAL HOME OF ANTIOCH. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network 1500 Rosecrans Ave. Ste. 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 are appreciated in Bill's memory. Please sign the online guest book for William at www.strangfh.com .
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Jan. 23, 2020