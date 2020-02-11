Home

William A. Stockton Obituary
William A. Stockton, 67, of Kenosha, WI, passed away February 6, 2020. William was born March 21, 1952 at Victory Hospital in Waukegan, IL. He attended and graduated from Zion-Benton High School Class of '70, was a standout All Lake County Football selection, graduated from a vocational school with a Technical Degree in Machine Repair, with a focus in Mathematics. He attended Our Lady of Humility Church in Beach Park, IL, was a member of the United Auto Workers Local 72 Union, and was employed with AMC Chrysler for 35 years. He is survived by his children, Ryan M. Stockton and Joshua R. Stockton; his mother, Jean E. Stockton; and his siblings, Thomas M. Stock (Lynn), John C. Stockton, Susan E. Gonzales, (Johnie), and Eric M. Stockton (Toni). He is preceded in death by his daughter, Samantha G. Stockton; William A. Stockton Sr., Steven E. Stockton, James R. Stockton, MaryBeth Prusha, and Jospeh A. Stockton. A Visitation will be held Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until the time of Service at 7:30 p.m. at Congdon Funeral Home, 3012 Sheridan Road, Zion, Illinois 60099. Please sign the online guestbook at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Feb. 11, 2020
