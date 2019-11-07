Home

Bradley Funeral Home - North Chicago
313 10th Street
North Chicago, IL 60064
(847) 473-3966
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Zion-Benton Moose Lodge
17th St. and Sheridan Rd.
Zion, IL
View Map
William Anderson


1953 - 2019
William Anderson Obituary
William (Bill) Anderson, 66, of Pleasant Prairie, WI, passed away on October 24, 2019. He was born in Georgia on December 16, 1953.

Please join us for a Celebration of Life for Bill. Stop by and share a favorite story or two. Have a bite to eat, a beverage and reminisce with our family and friends. Please dress casual - jeans, flannel and camo are acceptable, Bill didn't like to dress up.

He was a carpenter for many years and built many houses in Lake County and Kenosha. Most recently he was employed by Southern Wisconsin Center in Union Grove, WI. He was a member of the Waukegan Bowmen Archery Club and was a Master Mason.

Bill is survived by his longtime partner, Linda Piktel; his children: Mark and Tara; his brother, Stephen Anderson; his sister-in-law, Ann (Gavin) Davis and several nieces and nephews.

Bill was preceded in death by his father, William; his mother and stepmother, Caroline and Corrisande; and his brother Donald.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday November 10th at 12:00 pm, at the Zion-Benton Moose Lodge. The Loyal Order of the Moose will be doing the Defending Circle at 1:00 pm. The Moose is located at 17th St. and Sheridan Rd. in Zion, IL. Bradley Funeral Home is serving the family. 847-473-3966. Please sign our online guest book:

www.bradleyfhnorthchicago.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Nov. 7, 2019
