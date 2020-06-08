William "Bill" Zika, 86, of Winthrop Harbor, Illinois, passed away June 2, 2020 of natural causes. He was born on March 13th, 1934 to Otto Thomas Zika and Agnes Regina Olson Zika in Waukegan, Illinois. Bill attended Zion Benton High School in Zion, Illinois and received a four year Certificate of Management from the Industrial Management Institute at Lake Forest College. He was a member of the Zion Benton Moose Lodge and a Mason. He married Leta Dolores Miller on November 29th, 1952. They were married for 67 years until her death in 2019. Bill is survived by six children, Victoria Warburton (Tom), Kim Zika (Cherie), Kathleen Whitmore (Roger), Keith Zika, Kari Zika and Trisha Billek (Duane); 14 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Hilary Suzanne Whitmore and grandson, Benjamin Shane Tellez. Bill spent almost all of his entire life in Winthrop Harbor, Illinois and had many memories of all the changes to the village he witnessed in his lifetime and of his many childhood adventures there. His parents owned the Zipper Club on Sheridan Road in the "Harbor". As a teenager, he did many different jobs, even as a stand in bartender, which he continued to do for many years at the Moose Club in Zion and at Al's Tap. In June of 1952 at the age of 18, Bill began working at Johnson Outboard Marine in Waukegan, Ill. He started his career as a machinist and was a Superintendent of Manufacturing when he retired after 40 years in 1991. Having been an owner of various Harley Davidson motorcycles during his lifetime, when he retired, he and Dolores bought a motorhome with a trailer so the motorcycle went with them wherever they traveled. They were "Winter Texans" and enjoyed the warmer weather and riding around South Texas with their motorcycle friends. Bill also liked to spend time in his wood shop making everything from Christmas ornaments to picnic tables and planters for friends and family. Memorial Service will be private and held at a later date. Please sign the online guestbook at www.CongdonFuneralHome.com.
Published in News Sun from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.