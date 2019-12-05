|
William "Bill" E. Harju, 85, of Zion, Illinois, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, December 2, 2019, at Vista Medical Center, Waukegan, Illinois. He passed away peacefully at home. He was a lifelong resident of Winthrop Harbor and Zion, Illinois. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, uncle, brother and son. He deeply loved and cared about his family and so many friends throughout the years. His smile truly brightened a room and his love knew no bounds. Many who weren't his own called him uncle, dad, brother, son, and grandpa…and he wouldn't have had it any other way.
Bill was born July 11, 1934, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. He attended Crossway Community Church in Bristol, Wisconsin, but for many years he attended Grace Missionary Church in Zion, Illinois. He served in the US Army from 1957-1959, playing for the Army basketball and baseball teams, as well as serving as a Medical Corpsman at Madigan Army Hospital in Tacoma, Washington. He was a carpenter, millwright, and heavy equipment operator. Bill was a member of the Carpenter Millwright Local 1693 (23 years), International Union of Operating Engineers Local #150-B (9 years), and a life-long member of the National Rifle Association. He was elected as Zion Park District Commissioner and was in the first foursome to tee-off at Shiloh Park Golf Course. He was an avid golfer, fisherman, hunter, athlete, pilot and Iowa corn picker.
Bill spent many days playing golf, riding bikes, watching movies or babysitting the grands and great-grands. He cherished his annual fishing trip to Canada with the guys, dinner theater with good friends, and hunting many fields and mountains across the nation.
Most importantly, Bill loved the Lord. He had complete confidence in what Christ did for him on the cross and knew he would spend eternity with God without pain and suffering and in complete praise and honor of his Savior.
Bill is survived by his wife, Kathy (Diehl) of 41 years; children, Jennifer Fera, Anessa Kaul, Christine (Brad) Bolz and Gordy Shogren; nine grand-children, Damen Fera, Asha and Kyra Kaul, Jacki (Keith) Beaudoin, Leslie (Nathan) Fenton, Chelsea (Dan) Stanley, Paige (Kris) Magruder, Madison Thompson, Daxton Bolz, and Carter and Avery Shogren; twelve great-grandchildren; brothers, Butch and John Fischer and Mick Ditzig; as well as many dear friends and family. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth "Betty" (Gouges) Fischer; father, Eric Harju; step-dad, Rudy Fischer; and brother, Richard Harju.
A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Crossway Community Church, 13905 75th Street, Bristol, Wisconsin, at 2 p.m. Visitation begins at 12 p.m. The family will continue to honor Bill at Shepherd's Crook Golf Course, 351 Green Bay Rd, Zion, Illinois, from 5-8 pm. Please join the family as they share many memories together.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the CareNet Family Resource Center (Kenosha), ZEMA Ministries, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, or Concussion Legacy Foundation.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Dec. 5, 2019