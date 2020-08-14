Judge William F. Homer



The Honorable Judge William F. Homer 89 passed away on August 4, 2020, in Tampa Florida. Judge Homer was born on September 19, 1930, in Wilkinsburg, Pennsylvania to Frederick Homer and Helen (Kirchhoff) Homer.



Judge Homer attended the Illinois Institute of Technology where he received his Bachelor's Degree in Electronic Engineering. Upon his graduation he served in the United States Navy during the Korean War. After he retired from the Navy, Homer attended John Marshall Law School where he earned his JD with honors. He joined and later became a partner with the Law Firm of Fuqua, Fuqua, Winter and Homer in Waukegan. He was appointed Associate Judge in 1974 and served on the bench until retirement in 1992. As a respectable Judge, he also had a great passion for music and the arts in Waukegan and throughout Lake County. He enjoyed playing with the Waukegan Symphony Orchestra and Waukegan City Band. He ultimately was the recipient of the Jack Benny Arts & Humanities Award! His pride and joy was being the co-founder of the award-winning "IL. British Style Brass Band" in which he played for almost 20 years!



Judge Homer is survived by his loving wife Ludwina of 45 years. He is also survived by his two sons Eric and John, grandson Brett Homer, sister Mary Homer, step-children Tina Zeithammel Brunsman and Rudy Zeithammel, grandchildren Dawn, Rudy Jr, Paul, Danielle, Alexandra, and many great-grandchildren who knew him as "Opa Bill."



He was preceded in death by his parents Fred and Helen Homer, his first wife Nanette Thomas and grandson Cameron Homer.



A celebration of life is planned later on this year in Waukegan, Illinois.





