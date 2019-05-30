William George Fleming passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 63 years old while residing in Largo, FL. Born in Chicago in 1956, to the late George William and Ida Mae (nèe Rega) Fleming. He lived his life Large and in charge! Known to his friends and loved ones as Bill, Billy or Bull. He enjoyed his life boating, riding his motorcycle, and spending time with countless friends and family. His charismatic smile and contagious laughter brought happiness to many. Bill wished his family and friends would only remember the happy times in celebration of his life and not to mourn his passing.Bill loved his daughter, Lisa (Brian) Spengler and cherished being the grandfather to Natalie, Brian, and Matthew. Bill will also be lovingly remembered by his siblings Michael (Betty) Fleming and Karen (David) Kelly; his fiancée Sandy Vogt; and his many nieces and nephews.Visitation will be held from 1:00PM until 4:00PM Sunday, June 2, 2019 at the STRANG FUNERAL HOME OF ANTIOCH, 1055 Main St. Antioch, IL 60002. Interment will be private. For additional information, call 847-395-4000. In the spirit of Bill's generous heart please consider making a donation to Wings, (https://wingsprogram.com) or the K9 memorial of Northern IL (www.policek9memorial.org) Flowers are also welcome. Please sign the online guestbook for Bill at www.strangfh.com. Published in the Lake County News Sun on May 30, 2019