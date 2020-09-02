1/2
William H. Kennedy
William H. Kennedy, 82, passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Vista Medical Center East, Waukegan, IL. He was born October 27, 1937, to Foley and Dorothy (Trenary) Kennedy. He is survived by a sister, Darleen (Howard) Sanders, nephew, Larry (Marianne) Sanders, nieces Laura Sanders, Lynn Barakat and families and niece Kathryn (George) Nassoor and families. Bill attended Zion-Benton Township High School and graduated in 1955 and graduated from Bradley University. He served in the US Army and received honors for Sharpshooter (Rifle) and Expert (Carbine). He was the owner of Kennedy's Accounting Service in Zion. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Gene Kennedy, sister-in-law Alta Kennedy and long-time girlfriend, Rada Flesher. Bill was always there to help his family and friends. He had a very calm, gentle manner and a great sense of humor. He loved golfing, bowling and fishing. He will be greatly missed. A visitation will be held Saturday, September 5, 2020, from 10 – 11 a.m. with service immediately following at Congdon Funeral Home, Zion, IL. Interment will follow at Hickory Union Cemetery, Antioch, IL. The service and burial will be live streamed at www.congdonfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice. Please visit the online guest book at www.congdonfuneralhome.com



Published in News Sun on Sep. 2, 2020.
