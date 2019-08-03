|
|
William H. "Bill" Smith, 98, passed away June 16, 2018 at Rolling Hills Manor, Zion, IL after a short illness. He was born December 6, 1919 in Waukegan, IL, the son of Frank and Hazel (nee Pillifant) Smith. He was a lifelong resident of Waukegan, a graduate of Waukegan Township High School, and attended Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa. He met his future wife, Luella on a blind date at Gages Lake, IL, and were married on December 20, 1943.
Mr. Smith was a veteran of World War II, having served in the U. S. Army (1941-1945), attaining the Rank of Sargent. At wars end he was stationed on Okinawa as a member of the Army Air Force.
Over the years Mr. Smith was involved in a number of business endeavors in the Waukegan area, and was last employed by the North Shore Sanitary District. He was a 32 Degree Mason, member of the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and the Honest John Club of Waukegan. He was a past member of the Elks Club, Waukegan Yacht Club, and City Club of Waukegan. Mr. Smith was the great-grandson of Samuel Pillifant, an early settler (1835) of Waukegan Township.
Mr. Smith is survived by his wife of 74 years, Luella M. (nee Schoeneberger) and his children, Ronald (Loretta) Smith, Fredrick Smith and Philip Smith; Grandchildren Jason (Bridget) Smith and Megan (Jeremiah) Reiser; and Great Grandson Kane Reiser. He was proceeded in death by his sister, Evelyn Ruth Custer, daughter Ellen Smith, and his parents. Services are pending. Donations may be made to
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5, 2019