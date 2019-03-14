William "Bill" Hamilton, 78, a 35-year resident of Lake Villa, IL, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019 at Advocate Condell Hospital in Libertyville, IL. He was born January 10, 1941 in Chicago to Robert and Bernice, nee Heppner, Hamilton and grew up in Ingleside, IL. Bill was a graduate of Grant Community High School and went on to serve in the U.S. Army with an honorable discharge in May 1964. His career spanned 32 years with Hough, International Harvester, Dresser and Komatsu in Libertyville, IL. retiring in 1996. Bill had many hobbies including traveling, cooking, classic cars/shows, going to the casino and spending time with family and friends.Bill married Lynnette "Lynn" Usa in September 1974. He is survived by his wife Lynn; his children Vicki (Jerry) Graham, Jim (Gail) Hamilton; grandchildren Hannah, Hayden, Justin and Kevin; great granddaughter Karma; brother Robert Hamilton; Brother/Sister in-laws Duane (Dew) Usa, Gary (Donna) Usa and many nieces and nephews. Bill was preceded in death by his parents Robert & Bernice Hamilton and his brother Michael Hamilton. A celebration of life for Bill will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019. Please call 847-312-3299 for details. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Foundation or The in his honor. Published in the Lake County News Sun from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2019