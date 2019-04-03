|
William "Billy" J. Ange, of Zion, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019.He was born on November 2, 1972 to the late James and Janet (Simon) Ange Sr. in Waukegan.Billy was a cashier at Aldi's for 19 years and for the past seven years at Citgo.Billy enjoyed watching cop shows, socializing, helping people and was a hard-working man.Billy is survived by his brothers James Ange Jr. of Fox Lake, IL and Philip Ange of Zion.Visitation for Billy will be held on Friday, April 5th from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Bruch Funeral Home. Memorials to the family would be appreciated.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Apr. 3, 2019