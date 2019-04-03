Home

William "Billy" J. Ange, of Zion, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019.He was born on November 2, 1972 to the late James and Janet (Simon) Ange Sr. in Waukegan.Billy was a cashier at Aldi's for 19 years and for the past seven years at Citgo.Billy enjoyed watching cop shows, socializing, helping people and was a hard-working man.Billy is survived by his brothers James Ange Jr. of Fox Lake, IL and Philip Ange of Zion.Visitation for Billy will be held on Friday, April 5th from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Bruch Funeral Home. Memorials to the family would be appreciated.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Apr. 3, 2019
