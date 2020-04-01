|
William James Morgan, 68, of Zion, Illinois, passed away March 27, 2020. William was born June 28, 1951 in Hamilton, Ohio to Cletus L. and Mary L. Morgan. He married his beloved, Irene Gonzalez August 8, 1978 in Kentucky. Following high school, he worked at Gurnee Dodge as a mechanic for 36 years before retiring. He enjoyed fishing, camping, playing pool, Sci-Fi movies, country music. He loved his family and friends dearly and spending time with them was the most important thing to William. William is survived by his children; Michael (Kathy) Morgan of Edgerton, WI, Angelita (Matthew) Wilkins of Gurnee, IL, Theresa (Phillip) Dugger of Lindenhurst, IL, Juan Cruz of Zion, IL and William (Katrina) Morgan of Zion, IL; grandchildren, Veronica and Joshua Morgan, Matthew, Jonathan, and Alyssa Wilkins, Chelsey, Zachary, Jacob, Mackenzie, and Ryleigh Dugger, Ariana Cruz, Austin, Hayden and Tristan Morgan, and Alexis Pye; great-grandchildren, Pamela Dugger and Adellin; siblings, Cletus (Judy) Morgan JR of Port Richey, FL, Marcella (Robert) Gonzalez of Middletown, OH and Pamela S. Walker of Hamilton, OH; his father-in-law, Isaac Gonzalez; Nancy (Chuck) Dawson, Maryann Gonzalez, Hilda (Jeff) Falk, Diane (Rick) Johnson, Isaac Gonzalez, Henry Gonzalez, Trini (Reisa) Gonzalez, Richard Gonzalez and several nieces and nephews; as well as extended family. William was preceded in death by his loving wife, Irene Morgan; his father, Cletus L. Morgan; his mother, Mary L. Morgan; his mother-in-law, Martha R. Gonzalez; his brother, Dennis Morgan; his sisters-in-law, Donna Morgan and Janice Gonzalez; and his brother-in-law, Danny Gonzalez. At this time, Services will be private for the family. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Please sign the online guestbook at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Apr. 1, 2020