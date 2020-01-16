Home

William "Biddy" Johnston, 81, passed away on January 13, 2020 surrounded by family after a hard fought battle which he faced with strength and bravery until the end. A lifelong resident of Waukegan, Biddy was born to Robert and Lillian Johnston on November 15, 1938, You'd be hard pressed to find a Waukegan local who didn't know Biddy – whether he kicked them out of a tavern, served them a drink in a tavern, or sold them package goods at Wants and Needs, played a round of golf with them, or plowed their street during the winter-he was well known and loved around Waukegan. After graduating from high school, Biddy devoted his life and strong work ethic to the trades. First, he joined his father's company, Johnston & Sons, as a concrete finisher and builder. It was with Johnston & Sons that Biddy became well regarded in the construction industry. Later, he became the co-owner of the old Starlite Lounge in Waukegan. Biddy the spent 20 years working for the City of Waukegan were he rose through the ranks becoming Director of Public Works a position he held until his retirement. In his spare time, Biddy loved watching sports, playing golf, traveling, and riding his Harley. He enjoyed vacationing with his wife Diane and they often traveled to Galena, Illinois, as well as Arizona, and Aruba. At the time of his death, he was planning one more trip with family to the beautiful countryside of Galena, Illinois, and his beloved Galena VFW. Biddy leaves behind his wife of 15 years, Diane Johnston of Waukegan, five children, Tina Johnston (Dan Kleinhubert) of Gurnee, Il, Robert Johnston of Beach Park, Il, William Johnston (Courtney Moran) of Myrtle Beach, SC, Ashley Laffredi (Jonathan Branch) of Chicago, Il, and Kimberly Garrett (Russ Garrett) of Chesapeake, VA, fourteen grandchildren, Ashley, Conner, Bradley, Grace, Owen, Evelyn, Crew, Alyssa, Jonathan JR, Scott, Melissa, Lindsey, Brian, and Adam; six great grandchildren and one beloved fur son, Harley. He leaves behind friends near and far, many of whom helped celebrate his 80th birthday in November 2018 at the Shanty. He is proceeded in death by his parents Robert and Lillian Johnston. Visitation will be held on Saturday January 18, 2020 from 12:00 to 3:00 pm at Peterson Patch Funeral Home in Waukegan. A luncheon will follow at the Zion Moose Lodge at 41517 N Sheridan Road, Zion, Il. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Star Hospice. Please sign our online guestbook at www.waukeganfunerals.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
