William Kasper

William "Bill" Kasper, 87, passed away June 12, 2020. Bill was a lifetime Waukegan resident who was an active member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church for over fifty years. Reading, gardening, traveling, and family fun were his favorite activities. During his retirement years, he really enjoyed doing things with his beloved granddaughter, Jeanie. Bill volunteered at Victory Memorial Hospital and Warren Newport Library for many interesting years. He was a Korean Vet and a Teamsters 301 member. Bill will be sadly missed by his wife, Ardyce; son, Tim; daughter-in-law, Cindy; granddaughter, Jeanie; and grand dog, Rosie. A private family service was held. Interment will take place at Highland Memorial Park. Please visit the online guest book at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.
Published in News Sun on Jun. 16, 2020.