William L. Kruse, Sr., 71, of Gurnee passed away February 21, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on August 10, 1948 in Waukegan. He enjoyed spending time outside, puttering around in the garage and gardening. He cherished his summer rides on his Harley. He is survived by his loving wife, Cynthia (Ryan) Kruse, children Dawn (Brian) Boyington, William, Jr. (Sherry) Kruse; grandchildren, Tyler Boyington, Jolene Ward, Amanda Kruse, Austin Kruse, Kyle Kruse and one great grandson Logan Ward, bother Jack, Sr. (Carol) Kruse, aunt Virginia (Efinger) Fabry, sister-law Vickie (Osbirn) Kruse; nieces and nephews Keith Kruse, Kurt Kruse, Kim (Tim) Garrity and Jack, Jr. (Rochelle) Kruse; great nieces and nephews Lily Kruse, Jack Kruse, Brendan Garrity, Ryan Kruse; cousins Wanda Gee, Wendy Gee, Lorie Mochel, first cousins once removed Billy Gee, Tim Gee, Joshua Beck, Jenifer (Brad) Kinney, Tommy Mochel and Carrie Mochel, and many other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth Sr. and Edna (Fabry) Kruse; brother, Kenneth Kruse, Jr.; aunts and uncles Jack Fabry, Mary "Toots" (Fabry) and Bill Gee; cousins Kevin Fabry, Susan (Fabry) Beck, David Beck and Brad Mochel.
Visitation will be from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M. on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Warren Funeral Home, Cemetery & Mausoleum located at 1475 N Cemetery Rd, Gurnee, IL 60031. Funeral services will follow immediately at 7:00 P.M. Friday at the funeral home.
https://www.warrencemetery.com/
Saturday, February 29th from 11:00 A.M. – 2:00 P.M. Celebration of life at Kaiser's Pizza & Pub - 1801 IL-21, Gurnee, IL 60031
http://www.kaiserspub.com/
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Feb. 26, 2020