William Leland "Bill" Mellen, 86 years old of Wadsworth, IL, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Advocate Condell Medical Center, Libertyville, IL. He was born April 20, 1933 in Waukegan, IL, the son of the late Elwood Rex "Andy" and Barbara (nèe Spealman) Mellen. Bill has two older brothers, Bob and Tom, and they grew up in Waukegan, IL; but their roots were in Plymouth, WI and Lebanon, IL. Bill graduated from Waukegan Township High School in 1951 and later from the University of Illinois in 1955, where he received a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture. He worked on his grandfather's farm in southern Illinois during the summers between semesters. When he graduated, he served his country proudly for two years in the United States Navy. Bill met Donna Rae Drexler while she attended nursing school and they later married on July 25, 1959; her birthday. He worked for 30 years, retiring in 1990, at the Lake County Health Department in various capacities; completing his tenure there by developing and heading the Onsite Wastewater Treatment Program (wells and septics.)
Bill was an active member of St. Patrick Catholic Parish in Wadsworth, IL from 1964-2013, where he served as a member of the school board, the bingo committee, and the Shamrock Club. He also volunteered there as the first wrestling coach and the local Scout Master, while his son, Bill was involved in scouts.
Bill had many hobbies. He was an avid wrestler and was very proud of his accomplishments in the sport. He was his high school's first state wrestling champ in 1951 and he continued his career through college, the Navy, and eventually to Japan and the 1960 Olympic tryouts.
Gardening was his passion. He would work on his acre-sized garden after work and on the weekends. He was able to feed his family, many friends, and even the local food pantry with the yield from his farm.
Bill also loved traveling, birding, square dancing and country music, genealogy, and animals; especially his pets. He was also a devout man of faith. He converted to Catholicism when he married Donna and together they raised their family in St. Patrick Catholic Church, Wadsworth.
Bill is survived by his daughter, Margaret (Daniel) Ellsworth of Lindenhurst, IL and his son, William (Sheri) Mellen of Trevor, WI; his granddaughters, Marissa and Nicole Mellen; his brother, Thomas Mellen; and many nieces, nephews, and a host of loving friends. In addition to his parents and his wife, Donna, he was preceded in death his brother, Robert Mellen.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 15000 W. Wadsworth Rd., Wadsworth, IL 60083. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday evening at the Strang Funeral Home of Antioch, 1055 Main St. Antioch, IL 60002. Interment will be private. For additional information, call 847-395-4000. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to the Open Arms Mission, P.O. Box 79, Antioch, IL 60002. Please sign the online guestbook for Bill at www.strangfh.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Jan. 13, 2020