William "Bill" Marshall, 51, of Winthrop Harbor, IL, passed away unexpectedly at home on July 1, 2019. Bill was born June 26, 1968 in Waukegan, IL. He graduated from Waukegan West High School in 1986. Bill married Leandra Leech on November 20, 1993 at Christ Community Church in Zion. He was an active member of Christ Community Church where he served as an usher and greeter. He was employed with Leica Biosystems in Richmond, IL. Bill loved to cook and entertain at home, church, and at camp. He enjoyed relaxing outdoors and spending time by the pool. He loved to follow Austen's swimming and Lauren's gymnastics. His wife, children, family, and friends were everything to him. Bill is survived by his wife of 25 years, Leandra; son, Austen (Sara) Marshall; daughter, Lauren Marshall; mother, Marjorie (Hoffmeier) Marshall; mother-in-law, Sandra Leech; sisters-in-law, Larissa (Jeff) Rich, and Leticia (Mike) Best; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, William Marshall; sister, Brenda Powers; brother-in-law, Lance Leech; and father-in-law Lelon Leech. A visitation will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Christ Community Church, 2500 Dowie Memorial Drive, Zion. A memorial service will follow at 12:00 p.m. at the church. Interment will be private for the family. In lieu of flowers, donations to Camp Zion would be appreciated. Please visit the online guest book at www.congdonfuneralhome.com. Published in the Lake County News Sun from July 3 to July 5, 2019