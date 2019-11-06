|
|
William 'Chico' Mattson, 72, of Waukegan, IL passed away Monday, November 4, 2019 at his home. Bill was born December 25, 1946 in Madison, WI to Hjalmar and Frances Mattson and was a long time resident of Waukegan. On July 8, 2000, he married Vicki Abel at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Waukegan. He was employed as a Maintenance Worker with Polyfoam Packers where he retired after 32 years of service, after which he worked as a School Bus Driver for the Lincolnshire School District for 10 years. Bill was a member of the Zion Moose Club, Pink Panther Demolition Derby Team and Northern IL Abate Motorcycle Brotherhood. He was an avid animal lover and adored his dogs, Pappy and Goldie. He enjoyed playing Cribbage and 'Doing the Derby' for 30+ years. He was also a motorcycle enthusiast. Bill proudly served his country with the United States Navy. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 19 years, Vicki; step-children, Terri Pierce, Rick (April) Abel, Scott Abel and Dennis (Jaime Lambert) Abel; 11 step-grandchildren; 3 step-great-grandchildren; and some special friends. He was preceded in death by his parents. Visitation will be held Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Congdon Funeral Home, 3012 Sheridan Rd., Zion, IL 60099 from 4:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Funeral Service will begin at 7:00 p.m. Interment will be private for the family. Memorial contributions in William's name may be made to Orphans of the Storm, www.orphansofthestorm.org. Please visit the online guestbook at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Nov. 6, 2019