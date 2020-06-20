William "Bill" Needles, 85, of Spring Hill, FL, passed away June 11, 2020. Bill was born in 1934 in Mauston, WI to Donald and Velna (Schoff) Needles. He graduated from Zion-Benton High School and from Lake Forest School of Management. In 1954, Bill married the love of his life, Rosemary Brock. Bill formerly lived in Wadsworth, IL before moving to Spring Hill, FL 22 years ago. He was a member of First Methodist Church of Spring Hill, a lifetime member of the Zion-Benton Moose Lodge #667 and a member of High Point Poker Group. Bill worked at Johnson Motors for 30 years, then worked another 12 years at Alltech until he decided to retire and spend his free time with Rosemary traveling often on cruise ships and spending time with their family, as they were always a priority. Bill is survived by his beloved wife of nearly 66 years, Rosemary Needles; his children, Bill Jr. (Carol) & Bob (Sue); his grandchildren, Bobbi Schultz (Bob), Melissa Watters (Brandon), Jackie Altschwager (Chris), and Amber Wilke (Matt); and his 10 great-grandchildren; and his sisters, Dorothy Richardson, Velna (Charlie) Krueger, and a sister-in-law, Barbara Needles. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Velna (Schoff) Needles; and his brother, Earl. A Visitation will be held Monday, June 22, 2020 from 11:45am until 1:45pm at Congdon Funeral Home, 3012 Sheridan Road, Zion, IL 60099. Services and Interment will be private for the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bill's name to a foundation very dear to his family, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. PO Box 98018, Washington, DC 20090-8018. Please sign the online guestbook at www.CongdonFuneralHome.com.
Published in News Sun on Jun. 20, 2020.