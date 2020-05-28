William V. (Pat/Bill) Patterson. On Sunday, May 24, 2020, Pat tendered his earthly reservation, for a Heavenly one and ventured off to be with the Angels. Pat was born on January 25, 1929 in Monroe, North Carolina, to the parentage of William & Blannie Lyles Patterson. Shortly after birth, Pat's parents moved to Charleston, West Virginia, where he resided until the completion of his public education. After his public education, he entered the military, where he spent 23 years in Military Bands. In garrison he was 1st Sgt, in the concert orchestra he was Oboist/English Horn player and in the marching band, he was Drum Major.While stationed in Europe, Pat met and married the love of his life, Erika and unto this union, two sons were born, Carlo and Eric. This marriage lasted for 49 years, before his darling Erika, made her heavenly journey. Also preceding Pat in death, other than his wife, was his parents, his sons Carlo and Eric Patterson, and his grandchild Jennifer.After retiring from the military, Pat worked for 19 years at Abbott Laboratories in the Radiopharmaceutical Division, which later became the Diagnostic Division.Surviving Pat is his 4 grandchildren Christopher, Cynthia (Paul) Dale of Zion, IL., Pamela Kraimer of Franksville, WI., and Neko Patterson. 8 Great grandchildren, Jamie, Alexus, Sarah, Christopher, Nicholas, Mark Jr., Heaven, and Damaris.Pat was a member of the Homer Dahringer American Legion Post #281, European Bandsman's Club, Abbott Retiree Club and was also a former member of Shekinah Lodge (F&AM), Riverside, New Jersey. Marsh Funeral Home will handle all services and graveside service and interment will be held privately at Northshore Garden of Memories, North Chicago, IL.