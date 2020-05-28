William Patterson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William V. (Pat/Bill) Patterson. On Sunday, May 24, 2020, Pat tendered his earthly reservation, for a Heavenly one and ventured off to be with the Angels. Pat was born on January 25, 1929 in Monroe, North Carolina, to the parentage of William & Blannie Lyles Patterson. Shortly after birth, Pat's parents moved to Charleston, West Virginia, where he resided until the completion of his public education. After his public education, he entered the military, where he spent 23 years in Military Bands. In garrison he was 1st Sgt, in the concert orchestra he was Oboist/English Horn player and in the marching band, he was Drum Major.

While stationed in Europe, Pat met and married the love of his life, Erika and unto this union, two sons were born, Carlo and Eric. This marriage lasted for 49 years, before his darling Erika, made her heavenly journey. Also preceding Pat in death, other than his wife, was his parents, his sons Carlo and Eric Patterson, and his grandchild Jennifer.

After retiring from the military, Pat worked for 19 years at Abbott Laboratories in the Radiopharmaceutical Division, which later became the Diagnostic Division.

Surviving Pat is his 4 grandchildren Christopher, Cynthia (Paul) Dale of Zion, IL., Pamela Kraimer of Franksville, WI., and Neko Patterson. 8 Great grandchildren, Jamie, Alexus, Sarah, Christopher, Nicholas, Mark Jr., Heaven, and Damaris.

Pat was a member of the Homer Dahringer American Legion Post #281, European Bandsman's Club, Abbott Retiree Club and was also a former member of Shekinah Lodge (F&AM), Riverside, New Jersey. Marsh Funeral Home will handle all services and graveside service and interment will be held privately at Northshore Garden of Memories, North Chicago, IL.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Sun from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Marsh Funeral Home
305 N Cemetery Rd
Gurnee, IL 60031
8473360127
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved