Willie Andrew Duncan Sr. made his heavenly transition on Wednesday October 23, 2019 at home in Waukegan, IL. He was born July 1st, 1928 in Colp, IL 2nd of 5 sons to Malachi Sr. and Maude Duncan. Willie attended Southern Illinois University, receiving a Bachelor's of Science and Master of Science degree in education. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korea War. Willie moved his family from Colp IL, to Waukegan IL, in 1961 where he united with Gideon Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of the late Rev. H.J. Cook and until his illness under Pastor Wade Stevenson. He served as Dean of Christian Education at Gideon, Superintendent of Sunday School for many years, and Adult Sunday School until his illness. Willie served as a board member and treasurer of Gideon's Federal Credit Union.
Willie taught 38 years in the Waukegan School District. He taught the first Special Education class at Waukegan West High School, and was the Chairman of the Special Education Department at Waukegan East High School. He helped organize the first G.E.D (General Education Development) program in Lake County, and also worked for the College of Lake County supervising the Adult Evening Program. Willie's Community Service's included serving on the Park Place Senior Citizen Service Committee as Secretary and Chairman. He was also Scout Master and committee member for the boy scouts, and served as President of his neighborhood block club (Armory Manor Civic Club).
Willie leaves to Cherish his memory, daughters Sheryl(Bill) Robinson of Zion,IL., Janet(John) Duncan-Gayden of Hayward,CA. Sons Micheal and Terry Duncan of Atlanta, GA, Willie Jr. and Gregory Duncan of Waukegan, IL. Brother Russell Duncan of Zion, IL, Brother-in-law Ronald Kirby (Marge) of Phoenix, Az., Sister-in-law Maryann Duncan of Colp, IL., Sister-in-law Elsie Duncan of Washington D.C., 11-Grandchildren, and 8-Great Grandchildren, a host of nieces and nephews and cousins, and many friends.
He was Preceded in death by his parents Malachi Sr. and Maude Duncan, Wife Shirley Duncan, Daughter Joyce Duncan, Brothers Emmanuel Duncan Sr, Mayon Duncan, and Malachi Duncan Jr.
A Celebration of His Life Service will be held at 11:00 A.M., Friday, November 1, 2019, at the Gideon Missionary Baptist Church, 1500 Ridgeland Avenue, Waukegan, IL. Visitation will begin at 10:00 A.M., Pastor Wade Stevenson, Officiating. Interment will be at Mt. Olivet Memorial Park Cemetery, Zion, IL. Arrangements by Bradshaw & Range F.H. 847-662-3553. Please sign guestbook at bradshaw-range.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Nov. 1, 2019