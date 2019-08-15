Lake County News Sun Obituaries
|
Bradshaw & Range Funeral Home PC
2513 Dugdale Road
Waukegan, IL 60085
847 662 3553
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Bradshaw & Range Funeral Home PC
2513 Dugdale Road
Waukegan, IL 60085
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:30 AM
Bradshaw & Range Funeral Home PC
2513 Dugdale Road
Waukegan, IL 60085
View Map
1933 - 2019
Willie Williams Obituary
Willie Williams (aka Bill) was born March 16, 1933 in Canton Mississippi. He was the third child from the union of Louis Williams Sr. and Bertha Lee Sims, both who preceded him in death. Willie moved to Chicago Illinois, in 1958. He met the love of his life, the former Mary Joe Suggs at work and they married September 15, 1962.

Willie accepted Christ as his personal Savior in 1975 and joined St. Joseph Parish, today it is known as Most Blessed Trinity Parish.

Willie was kind, honorable, and a hard worker; retiring from the Veterans Administration in 1991, where he worked as a Custodian. He enjoyed gardening, being outdoors and was a handy craftsman, building the bird house located outside his home. He loved music, enjoyed watching his favorite baseball team the Los Angeles Dodgers, and was an avid collector. He spent many weekends upon retirement in the community seeking bargains.

Willie received his wings, August 11, 2019. He was preceded in death by three brothers John Earl Williams, Louis Williams Jr. and Charles Williams; four sisters, Della Mae Goines, Amanda Williams, Sammie Hadley and Hester Reynolds; two sisters in-law Edna Louise Ray and Evelyn Suggs, mother in-law, Edna Joe Morris. Willie leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Mary Joe; daughters Wanda Jean and Joanne, god daughter Mary Hughes; six grandchildren, Jaboree (Tori), Jermaine, Jenard, Shanaia, Maceo and Jaylah; 5 great-grandchildren, Jaboree Jr Jaboree II, Carter, Tony, and Heaven; four brothers, Archie Sims, Honor (Alice) Williams, Eddie (Doris) Cobb, and Louis P. (Erma) Williams Sr.; seven sisters, Louvenia Roberts, Amiki Williams, Lizzie (Elijah) Porter, Sadie Esco, Johnnie (L.C.) Robinson, Jesteen (Larry) Holmes and Ada Harris; a step mother, Maggie Williams; two brothers in-law, Richard Ray Sr, and Charles Harrison, two sistesr in-law, Martha Harrison and Alma Williams, special friends, Otis Gadson and Harold Hall and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

A Celebration of His Life Service will be held at 11:30 A.M., Friday, August 16, 2019 at the Bradshaw & Range Funeral Home, 2513 W. Dugdale Road, Waukegan, IL 847-662-3553. Pastor Louis P. Williams Sr. officiating. Interment will be at Mt. Olivet Memorial Park Cemetery, Zion, IL. Visitation will begin at 11:00 A.M. Please sign guestbook at www.bradshaw-range.com
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Aug. 15, 2019
