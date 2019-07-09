|
|
Wilma R. Storck, age 81, passed away July 7, 2019 after struggling for many years with Alzheimer's Disease. Beloved mother of the late Martin Funkhouser and Cynthia Storck; cherished grandmother of 3; great grandmother of 7 and dear sister of the late Norma Neuman and the late Louise Cater. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Family suggests donations can be made to the , P.O. Box 74924 Cleveland, OH 44194. www.dostalbokas.com
Published in the Lake County News Sun from July 9 to July 10, 2019