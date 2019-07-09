Home

Wilma R. Storck

Wilma R. Storck, age 81, passed away July 7, 2019 after struggling for many years with Alzheimer's Disease. Beloved mother of the late Martin Funkhouser and Cynthia Storck; cherished grandmother of 3; great grandmother of 7 and dear sister of the late Norma Neuman and the late Louise Cater. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Family suggests donations can be made to the , P.O. Box 74924 Cleveland, OH 44194. www.dostalbokas.com
Published in the Lake County News Sun from July 9 to July 10, 2019
