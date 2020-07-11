Our precious little angel, Zemina Sky Holton, passed away peacefully on July 3, 2020. Zemina was born June 18, 2020 to Hasaan Holton and Brittanie Tweedy. She leaves to cherish her memory, her loving father and mother; paternal grandmother, Nakia (Clifton Foster) Bone; paternal grandfather, Harry (Tonya) Holton; maternal grandmother, Kristin Pompy; as well as a host of great-grandparents, aunts, uncles, and numerous other family members that loved her dearly. Services will be private. Condolences can be made at www.congdonfuneralhome.com
