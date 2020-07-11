1/1
Zemina Sky Holton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Zemina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Our precious little angel, Zemina Sky Holton, passed away peacefully on July 3, 2020. Zemina was born June 18, 2020 to Hasaan Holton and Brittanie Tweedy. She leaves to cherish her memory, her loving father and mother; paternal grandmother, Nakia (Clifton Foster) Bone; paternal grandfather, Harry (Tonya) Holton; maternal grandmother, Kristin Pompy; as well as a host of great-grandparents, aunts, uncles, and numerous other family members that loved her dearly. Services will be private. Condolences can be made at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Sun on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
3012 Sheridan Rd
Zion, IL 60099
(847) 746-1234
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 8, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved