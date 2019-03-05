Zoraida S. Radovan, 85, passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, IL. She was born September 17, 1933 in the Philippines, came to the USA in 1964 and has been a Gurnee resident since 1995. Zoraida was a former pharmacist and lab technician at Abbott Laboratories, member of St. Paul the Apostle Church in Gurnee and enjoyed traveling. Surviving are her 3 children, Michael (Caroline) Radovan, Christopher Radovan and Paul (Charlene) Radovan; 6 grandchildren, Nicholas, Matthew, Kyle, Caitlin, Shane and Francesca and also by her siblings, Teresita, Ernisto, Manual and Estaban. A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2019 at Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Ave. (Rt. 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.) in Libertyville. Funeral mass will be at Noon, Saturday at St. Paul the Apostle Church, 6401 Gages Lake Rd. in Gurnee. Interment will follow at Ascension Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the . For info: 847-362-3009 or share a memory at www.burnettdane.com. Published in the Lake County News Sun on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary