Clif passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 24, 2019. Clif was born in Philadelphia but was a transition baby for his first years when his father worked six months each year in Port Arthur, Texas and six months in Philadelphia. He was the first of his family to permanently move to Texas from Pennsylvania and ultimately all three of his sisters followed him to live in Kingwood.

Clif earned his bachelor and master's degrees in chemical engineering at Cornell and an MBA from the University of Houston.

He spent most of his working career in the oil and gas industry, starting as a chemical engineer with the Arco refinery and ending as Vice President of mergers and acquisitions for Lyondell Petrochemical Company. In 2008 Clif switched gears by taking over and expanding Showcase Carpets and Floors with his son Sean.

He liked working with kids, especially with regards to business such as Junior Achievement. He was an active Dad for his two sons, Brad and Sean, being a scout leader and soccer coach for them. And he served his community as a board member of many associations and charities.

Clif never met a person he didn't like. He was generous with his time both in business and his personal life, as he loved helping people. He especially loved seeing people happy with remodeling of their homes.

He is survived by his wife of forty years, Debby Currin, sons Brad Currin (and wife Tara Currin) and Sean Currin. He also has two grandchildren, Fenner Currin and Phoebe Currin, who were the light of his life and affectionately called him "Grumpy." He is also survived by two sisters Marie Currin and Marcie Currin, and nieces and nephews Brenden Currin, Jamila Currin, Ryan Galdo, Monika Rike, Rob Galdo and Zachary Rike. He was predeceased by his parents and his sister Melissa Rike.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to make a donation to the or a .

A Celebration of Life for Clif will be held at 1:00 pm on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Walden on Lake Houston Country Club, 18100 Walden Forest Drive, Humble, Texas.