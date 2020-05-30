Ada Christie Byrd, age 92, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. She was born on July 27, 1927, in Barnwell, South Carolina to Herbert Rahan Christie Sr. and Jannie Louise Buff.
Ada was always an active member of her church, most recently Grace United Methodist Church, Gainesville. She was a talented seamstress and quilter, most of which she hand-stitched with perfect precision and gave to family and close friends.
Ada was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 61 years, Monroe Ernest Byrd.
She is survived by her daughters, Margaret "Peggy" Solomon, Karen Allen (Ron) and Teresa Morgan (Dan), as well as five grandchildren & five great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. She will be buried in Denmark, South Carolina, next to her husband.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association in her memory, P.O. Box 96011 Washington, DC 20090-6011.
Published in Lake City Reporter on May 30, 2020.