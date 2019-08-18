Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Adam Troy Anderson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Adam Troy Anderson, age 39, passed away August 3, 2019, after a brief illness, at his home in Winter Garden, Fl. Adam grew up in Lake City, graduated from Columbia High in 1998 and received a degree in Golf Course Irrigation from Lake City Community College. He spent his career working at a variety of Golf Clubs in the Orlando Area. He was currently employed by Orange County National Golf Course. He also spent 5 Magical years working at Walt Disney's Epcot Center which became his passion in life.

He is survived by his adoring mother Jenny Anderson, his devoted sister Camilla Anderson Donnelly and his 2 nieces, the light of his life and partners in fun, Dixie Donnelly and Belle Donnelly. He is preceded in death by his father George Anderson and Grandparents John and Jenny Rasmussen and George and Ellen Anderson.

There will be a Condolence reception at St James Episcopal Church at the corner of McFarland Ave and Bascom Norris Parkway in Lake City on Tues Aug 20th from 5 to 7 PM.

There will also be a gathering for friends, family and co-workers to Celebrate Adam's life and passions at Journey into Imagination at Epcot on Sept 15th at 1:00 PM.

Adam's favorite quote was- Nothing is impossible, the word itself says "I'm Possible".

