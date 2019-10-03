Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albert E. Bullard. View Sign Service Information Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home 458 S Marion Ave. Lake City , FL 32025 (386)-752-2211 Send Flowers Obituary



Albert is survived by his loving wife, Terri OCain Bullard, a daughter: Brooke (Keene) Kessler; stepson: Jamie Tannachion; step daughter: Sherrie (David) Wilson and stepson Jeremy Dennard. He is also survived by his siblings: Louise Lewis, Lillian Davis, Patricia (Danny) Lord, Gene (Beth) Bullard, Susan Bullard, and Ronnie (Margaret) Bullard; nine grandchildren, three great grandchildren, as well as his loving four legged sidekick Sadie Mae.

Albert worked the majority of his life in the automotive industry but his passion was taking his girl (Terri) fishing and moving the boat so she had the best chance at getting a big one.

Graveside services were held Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Oak Grove Cemetery in Deep Creek.

Visitation was held Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in the memorial chapel of Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home.

The family would also like to acknowledge Albert's life long friend, Steve Davis, and thank him for that friendship and all they have shared. Terri would like to express her thankfulness to Albert's doctors and the nursing staff of the ICU at Lake City Medical Center, as well as , the entire staff of Haven Hospice.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online obituary at

