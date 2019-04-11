Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alberta Frank. View Sign

Alberta Frank, 98, of Lake City, Florida, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019. Her memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM Monday, April 15, 2019 at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church on McFarlane Avenue. Arrive at 1:45 PM for a 2:00 PM burial service at the Florida National Cemetery, 6502 SW 102nd Avenue, Bushnell, FL 33513.

Alberta was born in Nashville Tennessee, but called Lake City home for 42 years. She was an avid volunteer in the church and community.

Alberta is survived by her sister, daughter, step-children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and other family and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jack Frank, 4 brothers, and 1 sister.

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be sent to Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1272 SW McFarlane Avenue, Lake City, FL 32025 in Alberta Franks name. Arrangements are under the direction of the DEES-PARRISH FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 458 S. Marion Ave., Lake City, FL 32025 (386)752-1234

