Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alford Brown. View Sign Service Information Combs Funeral Home 292 NE Washington St Lake City , FL 32055 (386)-752-4366 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Combs Funeral Home 292 NE Washington St Lake City , FL 32055 View Map Graveside service 3:00 PM Garden of Rest Cemetery Lake Jeffery Road View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Alford Brown went home peacefully to Jesus on July 20, 2019, at age 93. He was born April 13, 1926, in a community formerly known as Headlight (Homerville), Georgia to the late Mr. Alfred Brown Sr. and Mrs. Sarah Ellen Brinson-Brown. He was united in Holy Matrimony to the late Mrs. Louise Brown and this union was blessed with one child. Mr. Brown left home at the age of eight to become a laborer to provide a living for his mother and siblings and was later selected to serve in the U.S. World War(s) to defend our nation. He was attributed to laying one of the first stones to build an all-African-American school in Apalachicola, FL. He became a foreman for Thomas House Movers Inc. (Lake City, FL) for many years until he greeted retirement. Retirement did not last long as he continued to work until the age of 91 for many local farmers in Columbia, Hamilton, Suwanee, and other nearby counties. Alford was preceded in death by Louise, his wife for over 45 years, mother and father Alfred and Sarah Brown, brother Joseph Brown, sister Mary McCormick, sister Evelena Brown, granddaughter Chaquasha Avinger, and great-nephew Sgt. Shelton M. Clark Jr.

He leaves to cherish his memories a loyal daughter Marlenia McShane Brown, a devoted Grandson Amarion Jahmir Swiggett, and a dedicated Grandson Lee Jaden Humbert. Nieces: a dedicated niece Beatrice L. McNeil, Betty Fulton, Agnes Ogir, Joyce McDougler, Linda Loston, Leona McCloud, Nephews: Freddie (Mozella) Brown, John and Alfred McCormick, Alfred Brown, Gerry L. Footes, and a host of great-nieces and nephews, cousins, and other family.

He is also cherished by his wifes children, whom he loved so dearly: Debra Avinger, Loretta Ellis (Kenneth), May Thompson (King), John F. Ford; Grandchildren: Sanshea Green, Trevell Coleman, Attoya Coleman, Edward Coleman, Jr., Melody Pickney, Charlisha Edison, Shanitra Campbell, Jasmine Fuller, Sierra Caldwell, Cali M. Thompson. 25 great-grandchildren, 7 great, great-grandchildren. His Godson Raymond (Aretha) Harvin. A host of caring friends to include the Beasley, Radford, Carter, Fluellen, McDonald, Norris, and Thomas families.

Graveside services for Mr. Alford Brown will be 3:00 P.M. Saturday, July 27, 2019, in the Garden of Rest Cemetery, Lake Jeffery Road.

The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 P.M. Friday, July 26, 2019, at the funeral home.

Arrangements entrusted to COMBS FUNERAL HOME, 292 NE Washington St., Lake City, FL, (386) 752-4366. "The Caring Professionals." Alford Brown went home peacefully to Jesus on July 20, 2019, at age 93. He was born April 13, 1926, in a community formerly known as Headlight (Homerville), Georgia to the late Mr. Alfred Brown Sr. and Mrs. Sarah Ellen Brinson-Brown. He was united in Holy Matrimony to the late Mrs. Louise Brown and this union was blessed with one child. Mr. Brown left home at the age of eight to become a laborer to provide a living for his mother and siblings and was later selected to serve in the U.S. World War(s) to defend our nation. He was attributed to laying one of the first stones to build an all-African-American school in Apalachicola, FL. He became a foreman for Thomas House Movers Inc. (Lake City, FL) for many years until he greeted retirement. Retirement did not last long as he continued to work until the age of 91 for many local farmers in Columbia, Hamilton, Suwanee, and other nearby counties. Alford was preceded in death by Louise, his wife for over 45 years, mother and father Alfred and Sarah Brown, brother Joseph Brown, sister Mary McCormick, sister Evelena Brown, granddaughter Chaquasha Avinger, and great-nephew Sgt. Shelton M. Clark Jr.He leaves to cherish his memories a loyal daughter Marlenia McShane Brown, a devoted Grandson Amarion Jahmir Swiggett, and a dedicated Grandson Lee Jaden Humbert. Nieces: a dedicated niece Beatrice L. McNeil, Betty Fulton, Agnes Ogir, Joyce McDougler, Linda Loston, Leona McCloud, Nephews: Freddie (Mozella) Brown, John and Alfred McCormick, Alfred Brown, Gerry L. Footes, and a host of great-nieces and nephews, cousins, and other family.He is also cherished by his wifes children, whom he loved so dearly: Debra Avinger, Loretta Ellis (Kenneth), May Thompson (King), John F. Ford; Grandchildren: Sanshea Green, Trevell Coleman, Attoya Coleman, Edward Coleman, Jr., Melody Pickney, Charlisha Edison, Shanitra Campbell, Jasmine Fuller, Sierra Caldwell, Cali M. Thompson. 25 great-grandchildren, 7 great, great-grandchildren. His Godson Raymond (Aretha) Harvin. A host of caring friends to include the Beasley, Radford, Carter, Fluellen, McDonald, Norris, and Thomas families.Graveside services for Mr. Alford Brown will be 3:00 P.M. Saturday, July 27, 2019, in the Garden of Rest Cemetery, Lake Jeffery Road.The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 P.M. Friday, July 26, 2019, at the funeral home.Arrangements entrusted to COMBS FUNERAL HOME, 292 NE Washington St., Lake City, FL, (386) 752-4366. "The Caring Professionals." Published in Lake City Reporter on July 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Lake City Reporter Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close