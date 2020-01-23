Alice Myrle Hudson passed away January, 19, 2020 surrounded by her devoted family. She was born on July 16, 1927 in Bushnell, Florida to Dewey and Irene Atkinson. She married Thomas H. Hudson on December 1, 1943 who preceded her in death in 1999.
Alice had the sweetest smile and the most beautiful blue eyes. She was cherished by her family. She loved floral designing, gardening and volunteering. Her hands were rarely still. She worked for many years at General Electric. Alice was a charter member of Evangel Church of God.
Alice is survived by two brothers, Glenn (Janice), Kenneth (Rae), two sisters, Laura (Chuck), Sarah (Donald), one son, Wayne Hudson and his wife Goldie, three daughters, Sandra Hudson, Joyce Plumlee, Murvyn Graham and her husband Ronald. She is survived by nine grandchildren, Angela, Julie, Michael, Tommy, Timothy, Terran, Ryan, Willard, Krysten, and one grandchild, Cameron, preceded her in death. She is also survived by many great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
A funeral service to honor the life of Mrs. Hudson will be held at 12 P.M. Friday, January 24, in the Chapel of Guerry Funeral Home with Rev. Rick Holmes of Evangel Church of God officiating. Interment will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Lake City, Florida. Visitation and gathering with the family will be from 11 A.M. to 12 P.M. (One hour before services) Friday, January 24, at GUERRY FUNERAL HOME, 2659 S.W. Main Blvd., Lake City, Florida. www.guerryfuneral home.net.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Jan. 23, 2020