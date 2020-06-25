Alphonso DeShawn Harrison
1992 - 2020
Alphonso DeShawn Harrison was born April 23, 1992 in Lake City, Florida to Alphonso and Angela Harrison. Alphonso graduated from Columbia High School with the class of 2010 and attended Christ Central Ministries in Lake City, FL. He was also employed with Target Distribution Center. He loved playing basketball and video games and hanging out with his family. Al was well-liked in the community and known for his fun and easy-going personality. He will truly be missed.
Left to cherish loving memories: His children, Aleigha (Tanna), Maleysia and Ariana (Vianca); parents, Alphonso and Angela Harrison; grandparents, Geraldine Owens, Theresa Curry, both of Lake City, FL, Sylvester Fleming, Live Oak, FL; brothers, Demetris Harrison, Antwon Harrison, both of Lake City, FL; aunt/mom, Jacqueline White (Dessie), Live Oak, FL; aunts, Dakeriyah Dortly, Lake City, FL, Tresla Harrison, Gainesville, FL, Kashawnda Stockton (Sam), Lake City, FL, Kenya Harrison, Jacksonville, FL, Norma Foster, Teresa Goodbread, both of Lake City, FL; uncles, Thomas Washington, Preston Owens, Jr., both of Jacksonville, FL, Calvin Souter (Kerri), Jamaal Owens (Shara), Lake City, FL; special friends, Katrina, Michael G., Fred, DeWayne, Sharmyne, Denise, Christopher, Michael D., and Jawan; hosts of other relatives and friends.
Graveside services for Alphonso D. Harrison will be 12:00 pm Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the Garden of Rest Cemetery, Lake Jeffrey Road, Lake City, FL.
Arrangements entrusted to COMBS FUNERAL HOME, 292 NE Washington St., Lake City, FL, (386) 752-4366, Marq Combs Turner, L.F.D. "The Caring Professionals"

Published in Lake City Reporter on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Garden of Rest Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Combs Funeral Home
292 NE Washington St
Lake City, FL 32055
386-752-4366
