Alphonso Ramen Hughes Al Alphonso was born November 6, 1958, in Key West, Florida to Calvin Barnes and the Delores Tillman. Mrs. Hughes preceded him in death. Al, 61, passed away January 19, 2020, at the Lake City Medical Center. He graduated from High School in Jasper, Florida and was honorably discharged from the United States Army. Al worked very hard in the Construction Industry. He enjoyed eating and telling jokes, and was a member of Grace Holiness Church under the leadership of Bishop Willie J. Lucas.
Others preceding him in death: grandmother, Merdice Tillman; mother, Delores Hughes; aunt, Dina Scippio; stepfather, Phillip Williams; and uncle, Fred Scippio, Sr. Alphonso was united in marriage to Virginia Carter March 20, 1992.
Left to cherish precious memories, his wife for 27 years, Virginia A. Carter; father, Calvin Barnes (Althemese); daughters, Alveda Hughes, Alona Woodard (Breon); son, Courtney Smith; grandchildren, Emari Morris Fat Jaws, Devonte Frazer, Tracelyn Slaughter, and Bryleigh Woodard; brothers, Peter Hughes (Betina), Courtney Barnes; sisters-in-law, Karen Carter, and Brenda Buiey; brothers-in-law, Jack Skipper (Jenee), Benjamin Skipper (Toni), Marcus Carter; adopted sisters, Rosa, Willie, and Merdice Williams, cousin Fred Scippio, Jr (Reva); hosts of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral services for Mr. Alphonso Al Hughes will be 2:00 P.M. Saturday, January 25, 2020, at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 222 NW Oosterhoudt Lane, Lake City, FL, Rev. Alvin Greene, Pastor, Bishop Willie J. Lucas, Officiating.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 8:00 P.m. Friday, January 24, 2020, at the funeral home.
Arrangements entrusted to COMBS FUNERAL HOME, 292 NE Washington St., Lake City, FL, (386) 752-4366. "The Caring Professionals"
Published in Lake City Reporter on Jan. 23, 2020
