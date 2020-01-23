Althea E. Douglas, 52, of Interlachen, FL passed away January 16, 2020.
Viewing on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home, 727 NW 2 Street, Gainesville, FL,
Viewing on Saturday 10:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.with Celebration of Life Service to be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Church of Christ, 1811 NW 39th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Burial will be in Heavenly Rest Cemetery, Ft. White FL. PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME OF GAINESVILLE (352) 376-8686.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Jan. 23, 2020