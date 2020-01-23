Althea Eugena Douglas

Guest Book
  • "DeAngelo and family, you are in our thoughts and prayers at..."
    - Tangie Woods
  • "TO: Di Angelo, Vincent and Brittany, The Lord is close to..."
    - Minister & Mrs. Joseph C. & Carma DeBose
  • "R.I.P., Gina. Weeping may endure for a night Brittany but..."
    - Renee Legree
Service Information
Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home
727 NW 2nd Street
Gainesville, FL
32601
(352)-376-8686
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home
727 NW 2nd Street
Gainesville, FL 32601
Viewing
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Church of Christ
1811 NW 39th Avenue
Gainesville, FL
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Church of Christ
1811 NW 39th Avenue
Gainesville, FL
Obituary
Althea E. Douglas, 52, of Interlachen, FL passed away January 16, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memory, husband, DiAngelo Douglas, Sr.; daughters, Brittany Zinnerman, Lativia Douglas; sons, Louis "Vincent" Maxwell, DiAngelo Douglas, Jr.; 11 grandchildren; a sister, Equilla Collins-Jordan; brothers, Anthony "Tony" Jordan, Dewayne Jordan; special niece, Jenay Burns; 4 aunts, 2 uncles and other relatives and friends.
Celebration of Life Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Church of Christ, 1811 NW 39th Avenue, Gainesville, FL. Burial will be in Heavenly Rest Cemetery, Ft. White, FL. PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME OF GAINESVILLE www.pinkney-smithfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lake City Reporter from Jan. 23 to Jan. 25, 2020
