Althea E. Douglas, 52, of Interlachen, FL passed away January 16, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memory, husband, DiAngelo Douglas, Sr.; daughters, Brittany Zinnerman, Lativia Douglas; sons, Louis "Vincent" Maxwell, DiAngelo Douglas, Jr.; 11 grandchildren; a sister, Equilla Collins-Jordan; brothers, Anthony "Tony" Jordan, Dewayne Jordan; special niece, Jenay Burns; 4 aunts, 2 uncles and other relatives and friends.
Celebration of Life Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Church of Christ, 1811 NW 39th Avenue, Gainesville, FL. Burial will be in Heavenly Rest Cemetery, Ft. White, FL. PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME OF GAINESVILLE www.pinkney-smithfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lake City Reporter from Jan. 23 to Jan. 25, 2020