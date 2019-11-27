Alvin E. Weeks, 78, went to be with the Lord on November 23, 2019. He fought and beat cancer but God called his name. He was a member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church.

Left to cherish his memory are two ex-wives; Lorraine Weeks and Mary Jo Weeks, one daughter, Tammy Stephens (Hugh) and three sons, Joey (Diane) Gary and Eric Weeks and one step-son, Robert Coon (Kimberly). He was Papa to 23 grand and great-grands. Also surviving is one brother Dal Weeks (Pearl), one sister Rochelle Bauldree (Jimmy) and one special sister-in-law Eleanor Weeks as well as many nieces and nephews and his loyal four-pawed companion, Rosie.

Graveside services will be conducted at Forest Lawn Memorial Cemetery on Friday, November 29, 2019 at 11 am with Pastor Kevin Hall officiating. Instead of flowers, the family requests donations be made to in Memphis, TN.