Service Information Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home 3596 South Highway 441 Lake City , FL 32025 (386)-752-1954 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Lake City Church of Christ Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Lake City Church of Christ

Amanda Marie Petty Brown, 45 of Lake City, passed away unexpectantly on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Amanda was born in Lake City and had lived most of her life in Lake City and was a member of the Lake City Church of Christ. She was a graduate of Columbia High School class of 1992. Amanda received her Associate Degree at Lake City Community College, her LPN certificate at Coastal Carolina University and then she earned her ASN and Bachelors of Nursing Degree at Pensacola State College. She loved her work in nursing and caring for her patients at the Suwannee Health and Rehab in Live Oak and also the Lake City Medical Center. Amanda enjoyed fishing in the gulf and singing karaoke. Amanda truly loved spending time with her family, especially her great-cousin Evelyn Nettles, who referred to Amanda as her "Nana".

Survivors include her parents, Ted and Marie Petty, Lake City; her brother and sister-in-law, Toby and Sandra Petty, Lake City; her nephew and niece, Zachary Petty and Melina Petty, both of Pompano Beach, FL; paternal uncle, Zimmie Petty (Yvonne), Lake City; paternal aunt, Geneva Jones, Fargo, GA; maternal uncle, Gerald Herndon, Macclenny; maternal aunt, Lisa Nettles (Andy), Lake City; and numerous cousins, extended family and close friends also survive.

A celebration of life service will be conducted on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Lake City Church of Christ with Minister Brandon Britton, officiating. Visitation with the family will be prior to the service at the church from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Amanda Petty Brown Education Memorial Account at First Federal Bank, 2571 W US Hwy 90, Lake City, FL 32055 or to the Lake City Humane Society, in memory of Amanda.

