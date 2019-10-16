Guest Book View Sign Service Information Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home 3596 South Highway 441 Lake City , FL 32025 (386)-752-1954 Calling hours 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home 3596 South Highway 441 Lake City , FL 32025 View Map Celebration of Life 3:00 PM Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home 3596 South Highway 441 Lake City , FL 32025 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Amber Leighann Wilson, 31, of Lake City, FL, passed away at the North Florida Regional Medical Center on Friday evening, October 11, 2019 after an extended illness. She was born in Gainesville, FL on August 27, 1988 to Donald C. Wilson, Jr. and Penny Carman Chaffins. She has been a life-long resident of Lake City, and worked throughout her working career with Sitel, Ashleys Pet Palace, Palms Garden Hotel and as a waitress. In her spare time, she enjoyed being around children, especially her nieces and nephew, who she often referred to as the boy. She also enjoyed hunting, fishing, going to the river, reading and playing on her phone. Amber also liked to go to the mud bogs anytime she could as well as riding four wheelers. She is preceded in death by her maternal grandfather William Ross Carman and her paternal grandparents, Diane and Donald Wilson, Sr.

She is survived by her mother, Penny Carman Chaffins of Lake City; her father, Donald C. Wilson, Jr. (Ann) of White Springs; her boyfriend, Coty Ray Brannen of Lake City; sister, Ashley Chaffin of Lake City; aunts, Kathleen Clevenger (David) of Lake City, Wanda Wilson of Lake City and LaShonna Crews of Lake City; Maternal Grandmother, Carolyn Banny Carman of Lake City; step-paternal grandmother, Diane Wilson; half-sisters, Tiffany Wilson Clemons (Dakota) of Gainesville and McKinsey Wilson of Branford. Nephew, Kaleb Williams; nieces, Krysta Chaffin, Kalsey Clary and Riley Rose Clemons, her cousin, Jarred Denton along with numerous extended family members and friends, and also survived by her two fur babies, Lexi and Oscar.

Celebration of life services for Amber will be conducted on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. in the Gateway-Forest Lawn Memorial Chapel with Clyde Ford officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00-3:00 P.M. (one hour prior to the services) at the funeral home. Following the memorial service we will be gathering at The Landing Family Resturant, (90 east across from the airport.) for food and fellowship. Anyone with questions, please contact Ashley Chaffin 386-623-4240. The family requests that potted plants be sent to honor Amber, but if you wish to make a donation in Ambers memory, please do so to G-PACT (Gastroparesis Patient Association for Cures and Treatments, Inc), Telephone Number (888) 874-7228.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY FOREST-LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025, 386-752-1954.

