Amelia Darlene Fulford "Dink", 70, of Lake City, FL fell asleep in death peacefully on September 16, 2019

Amelia was born on March 19, 1949 and was preceded in death by her father Clifford Harry Fulford and her mother Ellamae Madeline Lord-Fulford. She was a mother of five children Jamie Newton (Brenda), Dana Johnson (Elliot), Manda Wilkinson, Charles Wilkinson and Shauna McCardle (Luke). She was a grandmother to 17 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren whom she loved dearly. She was the eldest of 13 siblings and an aunt to many nieces and nephews all who called her "Aunt Dink."

Amelia was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses on June 21st 1975. She shared her love and knowledge about her loving God, Jehovah with all she met whether door to door or through letter writing. She remained a faithful servant to Jehovah to her death.

A memorial talk will be given on October 5th, 2019 at 2pm at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1811 SW Grandview Street, Lake City, FL 32025. All are welcome to attend.

