Ammie Andrea Farmer (1984 - 2020)
Service Information
Combs Funeral Home
292 NE Washington St
Lake City, FL
32055
(386)-752-4366
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 11, 2020
3:00 PM
Quitman Cemetery
Sanderson, FL
Obituary
Ammie Andrea Farmer was born November 18, 1984 to Carol Farmer- Ruise and George Church in Jacksonville, Florida. Ammie was family oriented who loved life and making people smile. Family gatherings and cookouts were her favorite past-times. She never hesitated to lend a helping hand to anyone in need and was always a good listener. Ammie was educated in Baker County. She was employed at Northeast Florida State Hospital and was a former employee of McDonald's. Left to cherish loving memories are her children, Noelani Farmer, Zahria Moring, James Moring, Jr., Jamyia Wright, and Logan Farmer; mother, Carol Farmer Ruise (Felix); father, George Church (Dorothy); grandmother, Lillian Farmer; siblings, Shaquana Farmer Goolsby (Ra'Jon', Sr), Quanetta Farmer, Leeadriea Farmer (Brandon Jr.), Sierra Church, Jensen Washington; aunts, Shirley Seymore, Veronica Bennet (Josh), Joann Mack, Grace Church, Annie Thompson, Angela Smith; uncles, Johnny Williams, Elisha Farmer (Sonja), Eugene Farmer (Robin), Craig Farmer (Selena), Franklin Farmer, Robert Church, Geroid Church, Steve Church; hosts of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Graveside services for Ammie A. Farmer will be 3:00 P.M. Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Quitman Cemetery, Sanderson, Florida.
Arrangements entrusted to COMBS FUNERAL HOME, 292 NE Washington St., Lake City, FL, (386) 752-4366, Marq Combs Turner, L.F.D. "The Caring Professionals"
Published in Lake City Reporter on Apr. 10, 2020
