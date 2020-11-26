1/1
Amy Lashown Maxwell
Amy Lashown Maxwell was born September 4, 1969, in Lake City, Florida to Mary Lou Maxwell and the late Alphonso Maxwell, Sr. She gained her wings on November 17, 2020. Amy attended school in Columbia County, graduating from Columbia High School with the class of 1989. Amy accepted Christ at an early age under the leadership of Rev. George Francis at New Day Spring Baptist Church. She always had a love for music.
Other precedents in death: brother, Alphonso Maxwell Jr; grandmother, Lugene Witcher Fleming; aunt, Earline White; uncle, Linsel Witcher and Huebert Maxwell.
Cherished memories are left with her loving mother, Mary Maxwell; longtime companion, Luther Terry, Sr.; sons, Jeffery Clark, Jr., Devante Cherry, Roderick Douglas, Jr., and Luther Terry, Jr.; sister, Alferlonder McGuire; brothers, Stanley Maxwell, Sr., Lance Green, Lawerence Green, Jerome Smith; grandchildren, Jaiden Cherry, Londynn Cherry, Cayden Cherry; special niece, Lawrendayshia Green; aunts, Gloria Caldwell, Annette Anderson; uncles, Glenel Witcher, Patrick Witcher, Andrew Witcher, Jimmie Lee Witcher, Randolph Maxwell, Frederick Maxwell; hosts of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends including devoted friends, Laverne Roberson and Rachael; The Caring Staff of Lake City Cluster Home and a special thank you to a friend, Felecia Stewart.
Graveside services for Amy L. Maxwell will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, November 28, 2020, at the Garden of Rest Cemetery, Lake City, FL.
Walk-through viewing will be from 7:15-8:15 P.M. Friday, November 27, 2020, at the funeral home.
Arrangements entrusted to COMBS FUNERAL HOME, 292 NE Washington St., Lake City, FL, (386) 752-4366, Marq Combs Turner, L.F.D. "The Caring Professionals"

Published in Lake City Reporter on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Combs Funeral Home
292 NE Washington St
Lake City, FL 32055
386-752-4366
