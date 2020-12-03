On November 26th, 2020 at the age of 57, GOD lovingly called the name of Angela Lenora (Richardson) Prudente. She answered and graciously accepted her promotion to eternal life.

Angela was born june 4th, 1963 to the late Freddie Lee Richardson, Sr. and Fannie Bell Richardson in Lake City, Florida. She matriculated through the Columbia County School System, receiving her high school diploma from Columbia High School in 1981. In 1986, Angela joined the United States Army, where she proudly and selflessly served her country for 12 years in active duty service as a (92a) Automated Logistics Specialist. After being honorably discharged from active duty service, Angela served within the Us Army Reserve, where she conducted a tour of duty from 2003-2004 as an (88m) Motor Transport Operator in Operation Enduring Freedom. When Angela was not serving her country abroad, she served her country as a civil servant for the citizens of Volusia County in the capacity of a Certified Correctional Officer. She proudly served until she joined her husband Frank in retirement in 2017. Angela tirelessly gave of herself for over 21 years. She was the epitome of a servant leader.

Angela's beautiful smile and loving spirit will truly be missed by all she encountered. She is survived by her loving husband of 17 years Frank G. Prudente of Deltona, Florida. Two loving and devoted daughters Juanitsha Richardson - Lake City, Florida; Savonia Richardson - Lake City, Florida; two sons Thomas (Kerri) Prudente - Deltona, Florida; Frank G. Prudente, Jr. - Deltona, Florida; Sisters Juanita (Barrye) Harmon - Oklahoma City, Ok; Lavonia (Joe) Merrell - Lake City, Florida; Brothers Freddie Lee Richardson, Jr. (Sharon) Middleburg, Florida; Christopher Brazil Richardson, Sr. (Ramona) - Daytona Bch, Florida; Sisters In Love Pasqualine Prudente Justin - Deltona, Florida; Marie Prudente Alexander - Deltona, Florida; Joanne Prudente Stoll (Charles) - Woodhaven, Michigan. Seven grandchildren she cherished and adored Ariyanna Janai Williams, Khyree J'shon Williams, Isaiah Anthony Turner, Adrielle Letrese Graham, Angelica Lashaun Graham, Addyson Bella-Loraine Graham - all of Lake City, Florida; and Arihanna Rose Prudente Of Deltona Florida.

A host of nieces, nephews and friends whom she considered family.

Graveside services for Mrs. Angela Prudente will be December 4th, at 3:00 P.M. at Pinkney Hill Cemetary, Lake City, FL.

Minister Martha Kelsey, Eulogist

The family has requested that a brief viewing will be held prior to service.

Arrangements entrusted to A.M. WHITE MORTUARY. Anthony M. White, LFDE (386) 288-0646.

