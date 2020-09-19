Angelo Pesayento

On Saturday, September 12, 2020, Angelo Pesavento, age 87, of Lake City, FL passed away due to covid-19 complications. He was born in Croton-on-Hudson, N.Y. to recent Italian immigrants. Following High School graduation, he served in the Korean Conflict. Upon his honorable discharge he returned home and married his wife of 55 years, Bonnie, a recent graduate of Marymount College, N.Y. Together they had two children: Evelyn and Michael, and later five grandchildren: Andy, Manny, Grace, Sophia, and Chloe. After retirement from the construction industry he moved to Lake City, FL where he was an active member of Epiphany Catholic Church. Angelo and Bonnie were inseparable throughout their lives. Together they embarked on many adventures including visiting Catholic Shrines in Europe. Angelo liked to laugh (heartily), play dominoes, talk politics, and dote on his grandchildren. He will be missed.

A graveside service to honor the life of Mr. Angelo Pesavento will be held Saturday, September 19, 2020 in Pleasant Grove Cemetery at 11:00 A.M. with Father Anthony Basso officiating.

