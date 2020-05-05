Some people only walk this earth for a short time. Their departure reminds us that angels sometimes walk amongst us. Her children will forever believe that she was one of those angels. On May 1, 2020, Ann Marie Ponce (Ball) gained her wings and went to walk with the angels in the heavenly realm. She was 59 years old.
She was born in Akron, Ohio on September 17, 1960 to the late James A. Ball and Betty Meredith Ball, and being the third of their four children. Ann moved to Lake City, Florida at the age of nine with her parents and siblings. She was of Catholic faith. Ann lived most of her life here in Columbia County and only left for a brief time when she moved to South Bend, Indiana with her husband, Miguel Ponce. Ann attended Columbia High School before settling down and having four children. Ann enjoyed playing bingo and spending time with her family. Ann will be very missed by her devoted family and the many friends that she has gained along her path. For anyone that knew Ann they could tell you many tells of the feisty lady she was. Never backing down and fearless in any situation Ann leaves a legacy for her children to live up to. She will be dearly missed.
Ann leaves behind her husband Miguel, four children Donna Martinez (Betuel), Brenda Karr Duran (Elias), Donald Watts Jr.(Martha), and William (Billy) Watts all of Lake City. She also leaves behind 11 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, her brother, Jim Ball and her two sisters, Jayne Hernandez and Shelli Ball along with many nieces and nephews.
A Graveside funeral service for Mrs. Ponce will be conducted on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens with Rev. Jerry Tyre officiating. Interment will follow. The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 A.M. (one hour prior to the service) at the graveside. CDC and State of Florida Guidelines regarding the COVID-19 virus must and will be observed (no more than 10 people at a time around the graveside) during the visitation and services. Arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025, 386-752-1954. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.
Published in Lake City Reporter on May 5, 2020.