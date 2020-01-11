Anna L. Hunter Dubose, 83, of Hilliard, FL passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020. She was born July 7, 1936 in Lake City, FL to the late Abraham Knight Hunter and Louise Lessie Curry Hunter. She was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Hilliard, FL.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Dubose, 2-sons: David Aurand and Michael Dubose, a brother: Irvin Hunter and a sister: Lillian Skinner.
She is survived by her children: J.R. Aurand (Cheryl), Dianne Matuch (Michael), James Dubose (Lori), Danny Dubose (Cindy), Selena Barnes (Mark) and Anthony Dubose (Karen); 2-sisters: Betty Huber (Wayne) and Nancy Laws (Tom); a brother: Mack Hunter (Janie); 18-grandchildren and a number of great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 11 at 12 noon at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 3741 Heavenly Lane, Hilliard, FL 32046. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, 5000 Brunswick Highway, Waycross, GA 31503.
Arrangements are under the direction of Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home in Folkston, GA.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Jan. 11, 2020