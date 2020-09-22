On Sunday, September 20, 2020, Anna Patricia Doyle, of Fort White died at age 94.

She was born in Kenmare, County Kerry, Ireland to Michael and Hannah Treanor on March 2, 1926. She trained to be a nurse at Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading, England. She trained to be a midwife at the Rotunda in Dublin. She worked as a registered nurse and midwife in Ireland, Toronto, Cleveland, Chicago, New York and Florida. She worked at St. Mark Village in Palm Harbor. She then moved to Fort White to live with her son and help raise Greyhounds, Thoroughbred horses, and cattle. She was often seen in Lake City at Cracker Barrel and Ken's Barbecue. She is survived for her four children, Thomas J. Doyle, Clearwater, Eileen King, Fort White, Bernadette Doyle, Celebration and Kevin Doyle, Fort White, six grandchildren Erin Johnsen, Katlyn Mulqueen, Meghan Doyle, Bradley Doyle, Lauren Doyle and Shannon King, and 10 great-grandchildren.

A funeral mass will be held at St. Madeleine's Catholic Church in High Springs, Thursday September 24, 2020. Dress as you are. There will be a graveside service at Sylvan Abbey in Clearwater on Friday at 11 a.m.

